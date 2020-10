Richards: Aguero should know better Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 minute ago Richards: Aguero should know better Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards says his former Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero 'should know better' after the Argentine striker put his hand on assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday's win over Arsenal. 0

