Hodgson: It's a good time to reset English football Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:51s - Published 1 minute ago Hodgson: It's a good time to reset English football Hodgson supports the 'Saving The Beautiful Game' group's ideas and thinks now could be a good time to 'reset' English football. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this