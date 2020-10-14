'You want UT status or Article 370', asks MoS Reddy during rally in Leh

Global  
 

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy addressed a public rally in Leh on October 18 where he asked the people of region if they want UT status of Article 370.

He said, "Congress said they'll restore Article 370.

Farooq Abdullah ji said that NC, PDP and Congress will restore Article 370 with the support of China and take back the status of Union Territory from Ladakh.

Do you want UT status or Article 370?"


