SAGE Advisor warns against police using test and trace data

SAGE and Independent SAGE behavioural science advisor Prof Susan Michie has said she has "no idea" why the government has agreed to provide police with test and trace data.

She adds failure to support public in general will lead to a lack of adherence to restrictions.

Report by Odonovanc.

