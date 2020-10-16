Justin Bieber delivers emotional-filled performance on Saturday Night Live
Pop star Justin Bieber delivered an emotional performance on 'Saturday Night Live'.
a.❀ RT @etnow: Justin Bieber stole the 'SNL' spotlight with two powerful, emotional performances that blew fans away. https://t.co/Qr8L38YXCI 2 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber delivers emotional-filled performance on Saturday Night Live #JustinBieber #SNL https://t.co/Wiv32AqJSa 11 minutes ago
SUBTOPIA LIMBURG Justin Bieber delivers emotional performance of new songs on ‘SNL’ – watch https://t.co/OjlWfTGiL4 22 minutes ago
Lolita Dambauskaite RT @DailyMailCeleb: Justin Bieber gets emotional onstage as he delivers pair of raw and heartfelt performances on Saturday Night Live https… 24 minutes ago
Justin Bieber's Crocs Collection Sold Out In A Matter Of DaysJustin Bieber's croc collection is already sold out after launching on Tuesday.
has sold out after its release on Tuesday.
The Canadian singer teamed up with the shoe brand for the "Crocs X Justin..
Justin Bieber Reflects On His Rise To Fame With 'Lonely'ET Canada breaks down Justin Bieber's latest track "Lonely" in which the vulnerable Canadian superstar sings about his rocky road to fame. Plus, Jacob Tremblay tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey what it..
First Stream (10/16/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey | BillboardJustin Bieber teams up with Benny Blanco on vulnerable new track “Lonely,” Demi Lovato’s drops an anti-Trump anthem and Lana Del Rey gives us a taste of her upcoming album with her new track "Let..