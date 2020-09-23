Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU



Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

