Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Brexit: Door 'still ajar' for EU trade talks, says Gove

 The UK will continue to engage but only if the EU changes its position in key areas, says Michael Gove.
BBC News
Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU [Video]

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement [Video]

Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

 INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: Farmer fears 'inferior produce' could distort market

 Cathy Case says farmers could be "sold down the river" in post-Brexit trade deals.
BBC News
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson [Video]

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” for post-Brexit trade...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/sWnkJwpSNH https://t.co/sWnkJwpSNH 40 minutes ago

ELewald

E. Lewald RT @ReutersUK: Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/nIEYgh2q1W https://t.co/vYLEWnFExl 45 minutes ago

AvEngSciPol

AvEngSciPol RT @ReutersUK: Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/c2gzdJtLUn https://t.co/WdX0dA8ACm 47 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/UrPFGA03Cn https://t.co/z5WKVUM3qu 53 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/c2gzdJtLUn https://t.co/WdX0dA8ACm 1 hour ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/8sOSWwkE0G 2 hours ago

DocSky2

Doc Sky RT @Reuters: Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/abjTrqGqZP https://t.co/wNrY1Lrbw2 2 hours ago

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge Britain's Gove says door not closed on EU deal talks https://t.co/4jSsFqfeZk 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period [Video]

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:47Published