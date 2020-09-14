Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.
Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks.
Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.
Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”
Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.
Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus was a hoax. The protests comeas new restrictions in the capital were brought in overnight, placing Londonin Tier 2.
So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the..