Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”.

Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU [Video]

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement [Video]

Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period [Video]

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published
Michael Gove: Plans to let fans back into English sporting venues paused [Video]

Michael Gove: Plans to let fans back into English sporting venues paused

Plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in Englandfrom October 1 will be put on hold because of the recent rise in coronaviruscases, Michael Gove has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

 INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson [Video]

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? [Video]

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: Farmer fears 'inferior produce' could distort market

 Cathy Case says farmers could be "sold down the river" in post-Brexit trade deals.
BBC News

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

 The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews
Michel Barnier arrives in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter [Video]

EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter

Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost took their Brexit frustrations onto Twitter with a very public argument about food imports.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:22Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier row

 Downing Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.
BBC News

Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester Covid row

 Downing Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.
BBC News
PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible' [Video]

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible'

Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet [Video]

PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: The team spreading kindness 'in a dark time'

 The Kindness Offensive has been spreading positivity with kind and generous acts in London for 12 years.
BBC News
Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Around 500 anti-lockdown protesters descended on central London on Saturday as tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus came into force in the capital. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu' [Video]

Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu'

Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus was a hoax. The protests comeas new restrictions in the capital were brought in overnight, placing Londonin Tier 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

The best shots from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards

 Some of the rarest creatures on the planet have been captured by some of the world's greatest photographers. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards were..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

BillYager

Bill Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU so President Emmanuel Macron adamant he will no… https://t.co/oEte61jYc3 4 minutes ago

ArchbishopStua1

Para Handy Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU https://t.co/MH0K4kCztO 4 minutes ago

TheroigneR

Théroigne Russell Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU https://t.co/3THL35bWb8 5 minutes ago

BrandexeJohn

john brand Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU but can you honestly trust anything he says i… https://t.co/0xKtbSikTA 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 75 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments [Video]

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained [Video]

Brexit trade talks: Key terms explained

So many terms have been thrown about on the technical ins and outs of negotiating a future EU-UK trade agreement. We've narrowed it down to a few key ones to give you a simple guide to navigating the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:45Published