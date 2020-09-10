Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Maros Sefcovic has told reporters that the EU is "ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties" but would not "sign an agreement at any cost".

Sefcovic : EU are ready to work until last minute to get deal

Robots clean with UV light at London train station Robots that can kill the coronavirus with ultraviolet light have been brought in at one of London's biggest train stations, St Pancras International, as it tries to restore customer confidence in the safety of travel hubs.

‘Shocking’ near miss with cyclist at rail level crossing caught on video Scary footage shows how close a cyclist came to being hit by a high-speedtrain as he pedalled over a level crossing. The Southeastern train wastravelling at about 80mph as it approached the crossing near Canterbury inKent, en route to St Pancras. The train blared its horn as the male cyclistwent over the crossing and the driver had to apply his emergency brake. Thetrain came to a stop beyond the crossing having narrowly avoided a potentiallyfatal collision. The incident happened on October 6 at around 7.50am as therail service travelled north from Margate.

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said.

18 million say 'hello' to man appealing for help on Twitter When Edmund O'Leary was feeling at rock bottom, he turned to Twitter for help, asking people to take a moment to say "hello". To his surprise, he was flooded with messages of support as his story reached 18 million people around the world. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today' Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The intervention comes as peers are due to debate the Internal Markets Bill for the first time.

The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government “would not be withdrawing” the Internal Market Bill, following an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal. At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.

Michael Gove departs after meeting with Maros Sefcovic Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has departed Lancaster House after a meeting to discuss progress on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..

Facebook could face a large fine if Instagram is found to have broken European Union privacy laws.

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn