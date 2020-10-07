Global  
 

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s
Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position.

In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK".

Report by Etemadil.

