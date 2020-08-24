Hero of London Bridge terror attack to have murder sentence reduced

The convicted murderer who helped foil the terror attack on London Bridge lastNovember armed only with a Narwhal tusk will see his sentence cut following anintervention by the Queen.

Steven Gallant, 42, was on day release at the eventfor reformed prisoners in Fishmonger’s Hall when he helped end Usman Khan’srampage, which left two Cambridge graduates dead.

Jack Merrit, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones – both part of the Learning Together scheme to helpprisoners access education – were killed, while several others were wounded.