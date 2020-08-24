Global  
 

Hero of London Bridge terror attack to have murder sentence reduced

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Hero of London Bridge terror attack to have murder sentence reduced

Hero of London Bridge terror attack to have murder sentence reduced

The convicted murderer who helped foil the terror attack on London Bridge lastNovember armed only with a Narwhal tusk will see his sentence cut following anintervention by the Queen.

Steven Gallant, 42, was on day release at the eventfor reformed prisoners in Fishmonger’s Hall when he helped end Usman Khan’srampage, which left two Cambridge graduates dead.

Jack Merrit, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones – both part of the Learning Together scheme to helpprisoners access education – were killed, while several others were wounded.


London Bridge London Bridge Road bridge across River Thames in London, opened in 1973

London Bridge attack: Steven Gallant up for early release after confronting knifeman

 Convicted murderer Steven Gallant was on day release when he helped stop a knifeman's rampage.
BBC News

Usman Khan (terrorist) Usman Khan (terrorist) Islamic Terrorist

Fishmonger's Hall attack: Prevent officers for Usman Khan 'lacked training'

 Officers handling a convicted terrorist who killed two people had "no specific training", a court hears.
BBC News

