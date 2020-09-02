Illinois community college enrollment down

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

Is fall fall enrollment is down across the illinois community college system due to covid-19.

According to the "illinois community college board"... fall enrollment is down more than 13-percent compared to last year.

The board director says there has been a "consistent decline" over the past several years... but... covid-19 has made issues worse.

College leaders have made efforts to keep campuses safe... and... offer online options.

That's not enough for low-income students and those without access to technology.

Colleges are offering financial help