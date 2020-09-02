Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Illinois community college enrollment down

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Illinois community college enrollment down
Illinois community college enrollment down

Is fall fall enrollment is down across the illinois community college system due to covid-19.

According to the "illinois community college board"... fall enrollment is down more than 13-percent compared to last year.

The board director says there has been a "consistent decline" over the past several years... but... covid-19 has made issues worse.

College leaders have made efforts to keep campuses safe... and... offer online options.

That's not enough for low-income students and those without access to technology.

Colleges are offering financial help




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSCCResearch

The Council for the Study of Community Colleges RT @Comm_College: A ‘secret sauce’ to increasing enrollment -- The ingredients include plenty of hard work and collaboration, which have he… 1 week ago

Comm_College

comm_college A ‘secret sauce’ to increasing enrollment -- The ingredients include plenty of hard work and collaboration, which h… https://t.co/k0wdkMdqt0 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Enrollment up at CSI, but down at CWI [Video]

Enrollment up at CSI, but down at CWI

The state’s four community colleges opened Aug. 24. Based on the early numbers, enrollment is a mixed bag.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:52Published