Bay Village priest hopes whoever called about 'homeless Jesus' statue did so from a place of love
After the story about someone in Bay Village calling the police to report a homeless person—which turned out to be a statue of Jesus—went viral, the priest of the church that the sculpture was installed at spoke out, saying he hopes the story will serve as a learning opportunity.
