Missing woman found at Zion National Park, NPS says

Search and Rescue crews found a missing woman, Holly Suzanne Courtier, within Zion National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWS,,, A 38-YEAR-OLDMOTHER IS BACK WITH HER FAMILYAFTER SPENDING NEARLY TWO WEEKSLOST IN UTAH'S ZION NATIONALPARK.OFFICIALS SAY HOLLY COURTIERHADN'T BEEN SEEN SINCE SHE GOTOFF A SHUTTLE NEAR HIKINGTRAILS ON OCTOBER 6.WHEN SHE DIDN'T CHECK IN WITHHER DAUGHTER ...IT SPARKED AN EXTENSIVE SEARCH...THAT NOW HAS A HAPPY ENDING.A PARK VISITOR REPORTED SEEINGCOURTIER ...AND THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICESAYS ...THAT HELPED RESCUE TEAMS FINDHER SUNDAY.THE FAMILY IS THANKING EVERYONEWHO HELPED WITH THE SEARCH.