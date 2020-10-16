Global  
 

Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

Main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Oct 19.

He was arrested in Lucknow on October 18 by Special Task Force (STF).

A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota.

The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.


