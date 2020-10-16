Ballia firing incident: Main accused Dhirendra Singh sent to 14 days judicial custody

The main accused of Ballia firing incident Dhirendra Singh brought back to Ballia Police Station after medical test on October 19. He was arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF on October 18 in Lucknow. He will be produced in district court today. A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.
Days after a 46-year-old man was killed in a firing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, UP Police Special Task Force (STF) brought the main accused, Dhirendra Singh to district police station. He will be produced before court tomorrow. Dhirendra was arrested earlier on October 18 from Polytechnic Crossing in Lucknow. The firing incident took place over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village.
With an aim to provide potatoes and onions to customers at rate less than market price, Uttar Pradesh Government started a mobile van in Lucknow on October 31. Initiative will also help farmers get appropriate price for their produce. The initiative is being carried out by State Horticultural Co-Operative Marketing Federation (HOFED). "We purchase directly from farmers and make it available to customers. Potato being sold at Rupees 38 per kilogram. A grade onion at Rupees 60 per kilogram and B grade onion at Rupees 45 per kilogram," said a horticulture official, RK Tomar.
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.
Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the country who are keeping this culture intact. The latest one to join this list is Rohit Shrivastava from Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh, who has set a milestone of Hindu - Muslim camaraderie by becoming the first one to donate money for the building of Ayodhya Mosque. No matter how many religions we practise in India, but in essence they all are one. Every religion teaches us to respect the other and be kind and generous to everyone in the universe. Depicting the same principles, a Hindu man in Lucknow city donated an amount of Rs 21,000 for the construction of the Mosque complex in Ayodhya, also becoming the first one to make the contribution. A law faculty employee of Lucknow University, Rohit Shrivastava handed over the amount to Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, a trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the Mosque complex.
