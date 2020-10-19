Comedy Couple Saqib Saleem-Shweta Basu Prasad Give Us A Glimpse Of Their Quirky Side

Stand-up comedy is one of the most loved forms of entertainment.

Well, what would happen if a couple took the stage and discussed their relationship, ups and downs in the most hilarious way ever?

The audience will be in for double the fun!

That’s exactly what Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad will be seen doing in Zee5’s Comedy Couple.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the two opened up about their film and gave us a sneak peek of their actual quirky side.

Beware!

You will end up in splits.