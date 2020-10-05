Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

Barcelona target Depay, Wijnaldum and Garcia, Moyes' bid to hijack Bale move, Man Utd keen on Valverde, plus more.

Man Utd told a deal can still be done for Sancho, Traore set to snub Barcelona and Liverpool, Dybala in Juve bust-up, plus more.

Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.

Edinson Cavani trained with Manchester United for the first time on Sunday after the new signing...

You couldn’t write it: Edinson Cavani, after all he went through with Paris Saint-Germain, could...