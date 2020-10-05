|
|
|
Edinson Cavani takes part in Manchester United training for the first time
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.
|
Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up
Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move
The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings
Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
|
Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
