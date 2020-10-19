Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Rappelers scale down Hillyard Building for 3rd annual "Over the Edge" event

Ten.") several st joseph residents had quite an exhilarating this morning.

Good evening, i'm ron johnson... the 3rd annual "over the edge" fundraiser happened today... and rappellers went over the edge... literally.

Kq2's kilee thomas went to the hillyard building to "hang out" <<kilee thomas reporting ánats scaling down, woohooásot: mike cowan, over the edge- "we call this challenge by choice."

Dozens of brave souls stepping off a ledge - hanging 100 feet in the air cause.

Sot: kilee thomas, kq2 news- "this is crazy."

Sot: todd joe, rappeller- "it's nervous until you get out the window.

Once you get out there and start going down, the adrenaline kicks in."

Inch by inch rappellers scaling down the 8-story hillyard building in downtown st.

Joseph sot: thomas- "it's so high!"

Saturday was the 3rd annual over the edge fundraiser for voices of courage children's advocacy center helping kids recover from abuse and trauma sot: joe- "you have to be willing to take a chance and trust other people and i think that's the whole purpose of that event."

Sot: melissa birdsell, voices of courage- "this challenge to get yourself psyched up and ready to go over the edge does align with our mission here which is we're asking kids to do something brave.

We're asking them to get their courage up and tell us their story of abuse."

Rappellers - a few you might recognize - spent their morning in training gearing up sot- thomas- "easy enough."

For a smooth ride down "looks like we have a race going on."

But it wasn't without some technical difficulties áwalkie talkie natsá"danielle actually works as a mime as a side job.

Right now, she is being a kite."

Once you've taken that first brave step rappellers say you just can't wait to do it again.

Sot: cowan-"conquering that fear and facing it head on is an absolute blast.

Once you've done it, people will want to go again and again."

"and touchdown."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news >>