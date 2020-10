Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 07:38s - Published 1 week ago Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs Chinese fintech company Ant Group is gearing up to make its public debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and it's reportedly on pace to raise a potentially record-breaking $38 billion. Cheddar's Kristen Scholer and Jill Wagner report. 0

