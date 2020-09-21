Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ant Group Ant Group Chinese payment company

HK bourse clears Ant Group for listing, report says

 Ant Group has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its highly-anticipated initial public offering, clearing the last major regulatory hurdle..
WorldNews
Will China's Ant Group be next on U.S. blacklist? [Video]

Will China's Ant Group be next on U.S. blacklist?

The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History [Video]

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History

Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Ant Unveils Blockchain Product as Group Approved for World’s Biggest IPO

As Jack Ma's Ant Group gets Hong Kong approval for its $30 billion IPO, it's rolled out a blockchain...
Coindesk - Published

Ant Group, biggest IPO ever, plans to raise $34.5B

The world’s largest fintech company, China’s Ant Group, will try to raise nearly $35 billion in a...
Upworthy - Published

Jack Ma's $200 billion Chinese fintech firm Ant Group just got the green-light from China for its monster IPO this month. Here's how the company went from an ant-sized startup to PayPal rival.

China's Ant Group was named for the small insect because it serves "the little guys." Now, its IPO...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

iamlazypoet

Victor Oluwole RT @BusInsiderSSA: Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time https://t.co/VUV8LuEiio 2 hours ago

jdilladaddy3

DaddyOf4 Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time | Markets - Business Insider… https://t.co/PioBCVHdmO 3 hours ago

Finance_Reactor

Finance Reactor Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time - https://t.co/gyqQ0A8SY9 4 hours ago

bizdailies

Biz Dailies Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time - Business Insider @v_ness @QuinnyPig… https://t.co/nNoeF5wuxe 4 hours ago

BusInsiderSSA

Business Insider Africa Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time https://t.co/VUV8LuEiio 4 hours ago

biotopos

LuizQuaglia Jack Ma's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest IPO of all time https://t.co/4hLyxa7gpp @BIFrance 5 hours ago

Shubham50544239

ShubhamKumar RT @BiIndia: #JackMa's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest #IPO of all time https://t.co/DXq13SR1Zl https://t.co/cCYawvwlyk 6 hours ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #JackMa's Ant Group aims to raise $34.5 billion in largest #IPO of all time https://t.co/DXq13SR1Zl https://t.co/cCYawvwlyk 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs [Video]

Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs

Chinese fintech company Ant Group is gearing up to make its public debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and it's reportedly on pace to raise a potentially record-breaking $38 billion. Cheddar's Kristen..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:38Published