Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China. Francis Maguire reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this sameer patel Ant Group's IPO sees record $3tn in retail demand Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares i… https://t.co/5L0l3YjORR 4 hours ago Kean Chan 'Harrison Chan, a 25-year-old financial professional in Hong Kong, spent 40per cent of his monthly income on applyi… https://t.co/nvHKDGWhZf 10 hours ago Platform Executive Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand https://t.co/pS9WWoVZiE #TechNews #AntGroup #IPO https://t.co/JzFYyxb98H 13 hours ago Venkat Ranga Reddy Punuru # 🤒😍😜 The Shanghai leg of the IPO drew about 19 trillion yuan ($2.8 trillion) of bids from retail investors, or 872… https://t.co/CT0V0BEnQM 13 hours ago IVL China Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand, as world record $34 billion IPO shapes up https://t.co/mIX7kkgDDB 19 hours ago Developer Gang Ant Group's IPO sees record $3tn in retail demand https://t.co/0pPnVcmUbF Retail investors placed bids for a record… https://t.co/Nzh61NQTH7 1 day ago RockingRam Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand. https://t.co/AcGaVoA2AZ 1 day ago vagnerresearch RT @vagnerresearch: Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand https://t.co/gtkGhVY33f https://t.co/Ka45u6tbXx 2 days ago