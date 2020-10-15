Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand

Global  
 

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China.

Francis Maguire reports.


Ant Group Ant Group Chinese payment company

Jack Ma gets a warning from China on Ant's rapid expansion

 NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..
WorldNews

Ant Group: How it became a financial giant

 As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.
BBC News

Ant Group to raise up to $34.4bn in world’s biggest IPO

 HONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..
WorldNews
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Shanghai, Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Pause Ant Group IPO Over Regulatory Concerns

Ant Group's IPO has been suspended on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges due to...
Coindesk - Published

Ant Group’s dual IPO to raise £26.44 billion and mark the biggest listing of all time

Ant Group’s dual IPO to raise £26.44 billion and mark the biggest listing of all time Ant Group said on Monday that its dual IPO (initial public offering) will raise a total of £26.44...
Invezz - Published

Ant Group dual-listed IPO might net $315B valuation

A record-setting initial public offering is expected to bring Ant Group a valuation of $315 billion....
SmartBrief - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



