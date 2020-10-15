Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand
Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China.
Francis Maguire reports.
