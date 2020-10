Ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie cleared of sexual assault at Christmas party PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie cleared of sexual assault at Christmas party Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has been cleared of grabbing a woman’sbreasts at a Christmas party. Leslie, 55, had been accused of groping thewoman after shaking hands with her at the gathering in London’s West End morethan a decade ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend