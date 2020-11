Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 weeks ago

The postponed plastic bag ban begins across New York State on Monday, Oct. 19.

The ban originally started back in march with enforcement to begin

The plastic packaging company who filed the lawsuit claimed the law would put them out of business.

The court ruled the state could start reinforcing the measure today.

You'll now need to bring reusable bags to the store.

offer paper bags, but for a small fee.