TikToker stuns car freshener vendor with gift: 'He was completely shocked'

A 23-year-old TikToker has gone viral for surprising a 73-year-old car freshener vendor with a generous donation.On Oct.

1, Jesús Morales shared a video in which he approaches the vendor, simply identified as Mario, .outside of a CVS pharmacy in South Gate, Calif., and asks to buy all of his car fresheners.Mario asks for $80 in return and strikes up a short conversation with Morales and his girlfriend about her pregnancy.Later on in the clip, Mario again tells Morales that he only wants $80 for the car fresheners, but the latter instead offers more, leaving the vendor speechless.“Here’s $2,000,” Morales says in Spanish.“This isn’t my money.

I saw a video of you out here at that CVS, and this is a bunch of donations from people on the internet”.The heartwarming video has since received nearly 5 million views and approximately 10,000 comments.“Dude this is awesome,” fellow social media influencer and YouTube personality David Dobrik wrote