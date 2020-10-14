Kanye West: 'SNL' used Issa Rae 'to hold other black people back'

Kanye West praying for Issa Rae after SNL skitKanye West has hit out at 'Saturday Night Live' and promised to "pray" for guest host Issa Rae after his presidential bid was the punchline to a sketch.
Kanye West Qualifies To Be Write-In Presidential Candidate In MarylandThe Washington Post reports Kanye West is now qualified to be a write-in candidate in the state.