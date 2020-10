Adele Announced Her Big Return in the Sweetest Way Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Adele Announced Her Big Return in the Sweetest Way "If there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best itโ€™s 2020 right?" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this