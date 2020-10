Ashley Graham receives praise after nude mirror selfie Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:00s - Published 3 minutes ago Ashley Graham receives praise after nude mirror selfie Ashley Graham got naked in her latest mirror selfie on Instagram. The 32-year-old model shared the photo with the caption: "Nakie big girl." The steamy shot already has over 1 million "likes" and was met with countless compliments from Graham's fans. 0

