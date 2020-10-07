Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:17s - Published
'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike.

Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership.

I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he hits the ball hard and he played some good cricket shots tonight.

Main aim was to put him on strike.

As we were chasing 120 or so, there was no need of taking big risks." With this win, Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches.

On the road to playoffs, skipper said that the team has to win every single game and not rely on luck.

"Our equation is pretty simple, we have to play our best and try and win every game.

We can't really rely on too much luck.

We have to try and win every single game and give ourselves best possible chance to play in the playoffs," added skipper.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steve Smith (cricketer) Steve Smith (cricketer) Australian international cricketer

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK [Video]

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK

After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. "The main plan was to get the two points. In the last two games, we were in positions where we could have certainly won the games but we couldn't. To get the two points pretty comfortably in the end was nice. We haven't won too many games so tonight's win was a bit pleasing. Happy with the two points," said skipper.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Languishing at bottom, CSK and RR set for fierce battle in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith-led team stands at 8th position in IPL points table while MS Dhoni-led squad stands at 7th position in the tournament so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Jos Buttler Jos Buttler English cricketer

Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach [Video]

Disappointing but will make sure to play good cricket in coming time: RR Coach

Rajasthan Royals got defeated by Delhi Capitals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. RR's bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule said, "I think partnerships are very important. The way Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler gave us the start. I don't think we needed to lose those many wickets especially that run-out. The most important was wicket of Stokes, which we lost and I think the run-out also very crucial, which probably could've been avoided. I think if Sanju Samson wouldn't get out, we would've taken the match deeper and get these runs." He further said, "For this game, we should've got those runs. It is, obviously disappointing but there are six more games to go and I am sure the boys are hurting. The only for up is up and make sure we play good cricket in coming time and win at least 4 or 5 games out of 6." Rajasthan Royals is currently on 7th position in this season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler [Video]

Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period. "We lost wickets. I think Mumbai bowled really well. As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Tweets about this