Kindness Kits hope to start positive movement in Maryland

WHAT'S GOOD TO KNOW THISEVENING.

'SECU' IS GIVING OUTKINDNESS KITS.

IT HAS POSTCARDS AND STAMPS TO SEND ALETTER TO SOMEONE WHO'S BEENWORKING HARD DURING THISPANDEMIC -- LIKE HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS OR TEACHERS DEALINGWITH VIRTUAL LEARNING.

THECARDS HAVE QUOTES ON THEM YOUCAN LEAVE ON SOMEONE'SWINDSHIELD OR IN THEIRMAILBOX... TO BRIGHTENSOMEONE'S DAY.

We all need alittle bit of kinder right nowin the world.

We just want tomake sure through Secu andsecumd foundation that we makea ripple effect that goesfurther than the actual actitself so coming together, asa company and with thecommunity we think it willcreate a lot of kindness andsmiles throughout the stateSECU EMPLOYEES KICKED THIS OFFLAST WEEK BUT ARE HOPINPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY KEEPIT GOING FOR THE REST OF THEMONTH.

IF YOU DO ONE OFTHEIR ACTS OF KINDNESS..

LETOTHERS KNOW ONLINE WITH THEHASHTAG SECU KINDN