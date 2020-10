High school football coaches discuss OHSAA playoff system

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:09s - Published 5 minutes ago

The Ohio High School Athletic Association continues to be in favor of the football computer points system for 2021, but some coaches would like all teams to continue to make the postseason.

THIS FRIDAY NIGHT WILL BE THETHIRD WEEKEND OF THE OHIO HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALLPLAYOFFS.IN THIS UNIQUE SEASON-- áEVERY TEAM MADE THEPLAYOFFS.AND WCPO 9 SPORTSREPORTER MIKE DYER EXPLAINSWHY SOME COACHES BELIEVE --THAT SHOULD áCONTINUE AFTERTHE PANDEMIC.TALAWANDA HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL COACH LARRY COX LIKESTHE PLAYOFF FORMAT THISSEASON.

TALAWANDA COACH LARRYCOX "I THINK IT'S GOOD FOR THEGAME.

I THINK IT'S GOOD FOROUR KIDS.

...AND I KNOW THEYWERE EXPANDING NEXT YEARANYWAY BUT I THINK THIS IS ALITTLE MOREINCLUSIVE."THIS SEASON IS THE FIRST TIMETHE OHIO HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICASSOCIATION HAS ALLOWED ALLTEAMS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR THEFOOTBALL PLAYOFFS.THATDECISION WAS A DIRECT RESULTOF A SHORTENED SEASON DUE TOTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.THE 2021POSTSEASON IS SET TO USE THEUSUAL COMPUTER POINTS SYSTEM.THE OHSAA WILL EXPAND THENUMBER OF QUALIFYING TEAMS INEACH REGION FROM EIGHT TOTWELVE.

HAMILTON COACH NATEMAHON "I REALLY LIKE THATMODEL - THAT'S MY FAVORITE.

IDON'T KNOW THAT EVERYBODYNEEDS TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS.UNFORTUNATELY, NOT EVERYBODYGETS A TROPHY ALL THE TIME ANDI'M OK WITHTHAT."COACHES LIKE COX BELIEVE THATALLOWING EVERY TEAM IN THEPLAYOFFS HAS ITS BENEFITS.

ITMIGHT MAKE IT EASIER TOSCHEDULE GAMES DURING THEREGULAR SEASON.ALSO, TEAMSTHAT ARE OUT OF USUAL PLAYOFFCONTENTION REMAINENGAGED.TALAWANDA COACH LARRYCOX "THE ONLY SUGGESTION I HADFOR THEM WAS MAKE IT ANEIGHT-GAME REGULAR SEASON.START YOUR PLAYOFFS IN WEEKNINE.

THAT WAY YOU GET A FOURAND FOUR - YOU GET MORE HOMEGAMES THAT HELP YOUR OWN TILLSAT YOUR OWN HIGH SCHOOLS ANDTHINGS LIKETHAT."SOME COACHES SAY THERE ISSOMETHING TO BE SAID FOR THEPLAYOFFS AS AN INCENTIVE.INDIAN HILL HIGH SCHOOL COACHTONY ARCURI DOESN'T BELIEVEEVERY TEAM SHOULD BE IN THEPOSTSEASON.

INDIAN HILL COACHTONY ARCURI "I'LL BE FRANKWITH YOU.

I'M NOT A FAN OF IT.ONE OF THE THINGS THAT I'VEVALUED ABOUT HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL IN OHIO IS THAT THEPLAYOFFS ARE AN EARNEDPRIVILEGE."MOST COACHES AGREE THISSEASON HAS BEEN AN OPPORTUNITYTO LOOK AT THE PLAYOFFSTHROUGH A DIFFERENTLENS.INDIAN HILL COACH TONY ARCURI"I'M ALL FOR EARNING YOUR WAYIN.

BUT, I ALSO UNDERSTANDTHAT THIS IS A VERY UNIQUEYEAR AND SO I THINK UNDER THECIRCUMSTANCES OHSAA HAS DONE AGOOD JOB WITH MAKING THISTHING WORK."MIKE DYER, WCPO 9