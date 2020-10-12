A report card on in-person classes in Montgomery County

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

As many school districts grapple with teaching plans due to the coronavirus, ABC 36 News went to Montgomery County where public schools have had in-person classes as part of a hybrid schedule for nearly a month, to see how things are going.

C1 3 for the first time since the pandemic hit...for in-person extra help.

As school districts like fayette county continue to discuss ways to safely bring all kids back into the classroom with a hybrid model... abc 36's christy bollinger checked- in on a district that's had in-person learning for almost a month now to see how it's going.

L3 christy: abc 36 news ph.d.

Superintendent, montgomery co.

Schools l3: abc 36 news white how is hyrbid learning going?

Montgomery county christy"for montgomery county about 60% of its students are back inside the classrooms for at least two days a week."

The school district is going into its fourth week of being hybrid... a mixture of in-person and virtual learning.... with two days in school... and the other three online at home.

Superintendent matt thompson"it's gone very well.

We've been able to have kids come back in which has been an extremely positive thing for both them and us."

Of the county's roughly 43-hundred students... about 25-hundred are getting in-person instruction... they're divided into two different groups.

"beause of the hybrid model we are able to have smaller class sizes."

Which the district is getting positive feedback on... with more personal attention for the students.

"we're able to socially distance in 90-95% of our classrooms. that in turn results in less quarantining."

Superintendent matt thompson says they've only had two students inside the school test positive... and no other students have had to quarantine.

And though being back in schools has been a success..

Thompson says there have been challenges.

"our teachers are looking at different models where they're trying to provide support and instruction on those non in person days and that's just tough."

What will make that easier..

Is being in person five days a week... but he knows they're not quite there yet.

Thompson says a big part of the district's success is due to visiting another district with students in class, before returning, to see how it might look.cvf "it helped reinforce we did have a good plan but it also allowed us to find a couple pieces that we needed to strengthen."

He advises any district considering in-person to do the same.

Christy bollinger,