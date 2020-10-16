Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s
Archer11x07 Caught Napping - Trailer

Archer11x07 Caught Napping - Preview Trailer - Plot synopsis: When AJ is kidnapped, it's up to Archer to get her back and keep Lana's rampage pointed in the right direction.

In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma.

While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways.

The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

