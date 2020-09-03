Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Campbell doesn't get jealous

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Naomi Campbell doesn't get jealous
Naomi Campbell would "never get jealous" of her fellow models.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and more to star in The Supermodels documentary series [Video]

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and more to star in The Supermodels documentary series

Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford are to be the subject of a new documentary series, 'The Supermodels', which will air on Apple TV+.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Naomi Campbell pays tribute to her beloved grandmother following her passing [Video]

Naomi Campbell pays tribute to her beloved grandmother following her passing

Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother, Ruby Russel, and shared a loving tribute to her elderly relative on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:40Published
Naomi Campbell says Chadwick Boseman was a 'humble being' [Video]

Naomi Campbell says Chadwick Boseman was a 'humble being'

Naomi Campbell says Chadwick Boseman was a "selfless" and "humble being", as she said his death has left "the world in shock".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published