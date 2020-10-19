Top Six at 6:00 - October 19, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 week ago

There are enough games going on to see some pretty impressive plays.

The top six at six... --- 6 - r-f-a, camden field hockey.

We're iovertime.

E penalty corner.

Off the rebound - drew kopek slides back door to maggie closkinski for the slam dunk.

That's your game winner.

2-1 rome in o-t.

--- 5 - west canada valley hosting little falls/ dolgeville boys soccer.

Edvin selimovic on the corner kick - perfect strike to jaeden beam for the finish on the header at the far post.

Indians won 5-1.

--- 4 - earlier in the week - little falls visiting holland patent.

H-p's dylan mcguire with a goal on the night - gets an assist here and it's a beauty - right to the leg of william zimmerman for the one touch into the cage.

3-zip golden knights.

--- 3 - clinton at westmorland girls.

Gorgeous throw in.

Give-and-go - jessica gale the cross - alexa bohling with the leaping kick for the goal.

Warriors are on fire - they win 5-1 to improve to 4-0.

--- 2 - the clinton boys...not too shabby either.

Taking on westmoreland- oriskany - it's a give and go on the run for seamus gale and daniel frank.

Then it's frank with the set-up and gale with the noggin.

That is how it's done.

3-2 warriors win.

--- 1 - holland patent girls hosting little falls - knights' junior alaina carro calling her own number - which is perfect because this play is a ten out of ten.

What an individual effort and the left footed strike while falling...we need to have another look at that one - the foot work - the shot.

Hang that in the louvre - a work of art!

H-p won this one 3-2.

