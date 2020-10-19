Top Six at 6:00 - October 19, 2020
- ere are enough games going on to see some pretty impressive plays.
((no cg)) with that - welcome back.
The top six at six... --- 6 - r-f-a, camden field hockey.
We're iovertime.
E penalty corner.
Off the rebound - drew kopek slides back door to maggie closkinski for the slam dunk.
That's your game winner.
2-1 rome in o-t.
--- 5 - west canada valley hosting little falls/ dolgeville boys soccer.
Edvin selimovic on the corner kick - perfect strike to jaeden beam for the finish on the header at the far post.
Indians won 5-1.
--- 4 - earlier in the week - little falls visiting holland patent.
H-p's dylan mcguire with a goal on the night - gets an assist here and it's a beauty - right to the leg of william zimmerman for the one touch into the cage.
3-zip golden knights.
--- 3 - clinton at westmorland girls.
Gorgeous throw in.
Give-and-go - jessica gale the cross - alexa bohling with the leaping kick for the goal.
Warriors are on fire - they win 5-1 to improve to 4-0.
--- 2 - the clinton boys...not too shabby either.
Taking on westmoreland- oriskany - it's a give and go on the run for seamus gale and daniel frank.
Then it's frank with the set-up and gale with the noggin.
That is how it's done.
3-2 warriors win.
--- 1 - holland patent girls hosting little falls - knights' junior alaina carro calling her own number - which is perfect because this play is a ten out of ten.
What an individual effort and the left footed strike while falling...we need to have another look at that one - the foot work - the shot.
Hang that in the louvre - a work of art!
H-p won this one 3-2.
--- that's your top six at six... ((graphic in monitor)) right now - the bills are taking on