Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests

Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests

Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days to co-ordinate among crowds of thousands of people at demonstrations that have swollen in defiance of a government ban and despite the arrest of many protest leaders.

Libby Hogan reports.

Pointing above their heads means "they need umbrellas." Hands held over head equals "need a helmet." And if both hands are crossed over the chest, "supplies are enough." The Thai protesters have called for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha to stand down, and to curb the powers of the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The demonstrations have continued for three months and while they might appear chaotic, between themselves, protesters have developed a whole new language to co-ordinate themselves among crowds of thousands.

"At first, we have to work out what people are saying, but with the gestures, it's pretty easy to guess what they wanted to communicate." Despite a government ban, the use of water cannon and arrests of many protest leaders, the protests in Bangkok and across the country have grown in defiance.

Like-minded activists from Thailand and Hong Kong have shown mutual support for each other under a #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, referring to drinks popular in both places.

Some of the words in the Thai hand signal vocabulary also took their inspiration from protesters in Hong Kong: "So for 'water', this is how we do it.

This is the sign for goggles.

This is helmet.

We also pass down messages by shouting Chinese whispers from the front to back of the crowd or until it reaches the destination." That rapid train of whispers has been seen in action when protesters have cleared the path for ambulances and formed human chains to pass a steady flow of helmets.

On the weekend the protesters' new language began to really take shape with groups teaching one another and practicing in huddles.

The demonstrations have also become more openly critical of the monarchy, breaking a longstanding taboo, despite potential jail terms of up 15 years for anyone insulting the king.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prayut Chan-o-cha Prayut Chan-o-cha Thai politician, current Prime Minister of Thailand

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning [Video]

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Thai PM Refuses to Resign, Police Crack Down on Protesters

 Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday, while riot police cracked down on thousands of student-led protesters who rallied in the..
WorldNews

Thailand protests: Protesters defy rally ban as PM Prayuth vows not to quit

 Police use water canon as thousands of pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok for the second day.
BBC News
Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests [Video]

Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand. Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to disperse crowds in the Thai capital. The movement demands new elections, a more democratic constitution (with some asking for monarchy reform), and an end to the intimidation of activists. Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government. Prayuth was appointed Prime Minister in 2019 following a controversial election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

Vajiralongkorn Vajiralongkorn King Rama X

Thailand bans protests, news that "could create fear" [Video]

Thailand bans protests, news that "could create fear"

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Thailand declares a state of emergency due to protests in Bangkok

 The Thai Prime Minister has declared a state of emergency in protest of a rally in the capital, Bangkok. Protesters have demanded the resignation of the Prime..
WorldNews
Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok [Video]

Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok

Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on either side of a Bangkok street on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Impossible Foods launches in Asian grocery stores [Video]

Impossible Foods launches in Asian grocery stores

Impossible Foods' faux beef burgers will be sold in grocery stores in Hong Kong and Singapore starting Tuesday, the company said as it vies to bolster its presence in Asia and before entering the potentially lucrative mainland China market. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' reappears after 14 months stuck in China

 A Hong Kong protester nicknamed "Grandma Wong" who disappeared more than a year ago has resurfaced in the city, saying Chinese authorities had detained her on..
New Zealand Herald

Grandma Wong: Hong Kong protester who disappeared says she was held in mainland China for months

 A well-known Hong Kong protester who earned the moniker of “Grandma Wong” has made her first public appearance in 14 months after vanishing in around August..
WorldNews

Hong Kong to capitalize on "one country, two systems" advantage to contribute in country's "dual circulation" development: HKSAR gov't officials

 HONG KONG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- In face of the severe international environment, Hong Kong should capitalize on its advantages under the "one country, two..
WorldNews

Bangkok Bangkok Capital of Thailand

Thousands of protesters take to streets of Bangkok despite government warning [Video]

Thousands of protesters take to streets of Bangkok despite government warning

All stations of Bangkok's elevated Skytrain transit system were closed on Saturday afternoon to try to keep protesters from gathering but crowds met anyway and marched or took taxis to several rally points spread through the city

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published
Tens of thousands protest in Thailand [Video]

Tens of thousands protest in Thailand

Footage uploaded to social media shows thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this