Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.


Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland sets new virus restrictions for six weeks

 Ireland's Government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.Premier..
New Zealand Herald

‘Biden gets Ireland’: why Joe in the Oval Office would thrill Joe in Mayo

 It was a telling line that almost got drowned out in the acrimony of the first US presidential debate. Donald Trump, Joe Biden said, belonged to a caste of aloof..
WorldNews
Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations [Video]

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19 [Video]

New Test Identifies Patients At Risk For Severe COVID-19

Researchers in Ireland say they have developed a system that can predict who will suffer from severe COVID-19. According to UPI, the team of researchers revealed their study and findings on Wednesday. The scoring system, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions. Physicians will be able to identify patients who may benefit from steroids and other treatments after being infected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp' [Video]

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

England top seeds for 2021 World Cup - Wales in third band

 England, Canada and hosts New Zealand are confirmed as top seeds for the women's 2021 Rugby World Cup.
BBC News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Wales locks down as cases spike but Manchester resists

 Wales became the second nation in the United Kingdom to lock down large swaths of its economy to combat rising coronavirus infections, even as British Prime..
New Zealand Herald
Welshpool residents react to 'firebreak' lockdown [Video]

Welshpool residents react to 'firebreak' lockdown

People in Welshpool react to today's announcement of a 'firebreak' lockdownacross Wales which comes into effect on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

All 62 residents at Kansas nursing home have COVID, 10 have died

 Department of health in hard-hit Norton County, Kansas, says an unspecified number of staff at the Andbe Home also have the disease.
CBS News

After a school year like no other, Year 12s in NSW have begun their HSC exams

 Thousands of students across NSW began their HSC exams on Tuesday under strict COVID-safe protocols.
SBS

John Oliver Calls Out Trump Over Plans to Cut Ties With World Health Organization | THR News [Video]

John Oliver Calls Out Trump Over Plans to Cut Ties With World Health Organization | THR News

John Oliver on Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight' took a deep dive into President Trump's issues with the World Health Organization or, as Oliver called it, "one of the president's favorite punching bags."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:13Published
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload [Video]

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published
COVID-19: Restrictions tighten further in Europe amid second wave of infections [Video]

COVID-19: Restrictions tighten further in Europe amid second wave of infections

The World Health Organization has warned that intensive care units in some European cities could reach maximum capacity in the coming weeks if infections keep rising.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

