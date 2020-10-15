Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.
Researchers in Ireland say they have developed a system that can predict who will suffer from severe COVID-19. According to UPI, the team of researchers revealed their study and findings on Wednesday. The scoring system, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions. Physicians will be able to identify patients who may benefit from steroids and other treatments after being infected.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
