New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed

COVID-19: 'Plasma therapy saved my life, it's beneficial', says Satyendar Jain



The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain stated that COVID-19 patients have been benefit via plasma therapy in the state and it has also saved his own life. "Plasma saved my life, and it is beneficial in Delhi. Over 2,000 people got positive response from plasma therapy," said Satyendar Jain on being asked that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may soon scrap plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol as it failed to benefit COVID-19 patients. "Even America had said that it is beneficial," the Health Minister added. It is noted that Delhi is running plasma blood bank for the treatment of COVID-19.

