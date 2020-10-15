Global  
 

New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.


Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support [Video]

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per head to cover track and trace and approximately £20 per capita for business support. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy [Video]

Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy

In a much-needed relief to women commuters from across Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Railways has finally given a go-ahead to them to travel in the suburban local trains. Local trains started its services with women passengers on October 21. Women commuters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) expressed happiness while travelling in local trains. Trains are running with COVID-19 protocol and maintaining social distancing.

Credit: ANI
COVID-19: 'Plasma therapy saved my life, it's beneficial', says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Plasma therapy saved my life, it's beneficial', says Satyendar Jain

The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain stated that COVID-19 patients have been benefit via plasma therapy in the state and it has also saved his own life. "Plasma saved my life, and it is beneficial in Delhi. Over 2,000 people got positive response from plasma therapy," said Satyendar Jain on being asked that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may soon scrap plasma therapy from COVID-19 national treatment protocol as it failed to benefit COVID-19 patients. "Even America had said that it is beneficial," the Health Minister added. It is noted that Delhi is running plasma blood bank for the treatment of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe [Video]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
John Oliver Calls Out Trump Over Plans to Cut Ties With World Health Organization | THR News [Video]

John Oliver Calls Out Trump Over Plans to Cut Ties With World Health Organization | THR News

John Oliver on Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight' took a deep dive into President Trump's issues with the World Health Organization or, as Oliver called it, "one of the president's favorite punching bags."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter
Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload [Video]

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
COVID-19: Restrictions tighten further in Europe amid second wave of infections [Video]

COVID-19: Restrictions tighten further in Europe amid second wave of infections

The World Health Organization has warned that intensive care units in some European cities could reach maximum capacity in the coming weeks if infections keep rising.

Credit: Euronews English

German, Czech, Italian virus records deepen Europe worries

New infections have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting...
IndiaTimes

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

BERLIN (AP) — Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall...
SeattlePI.com


Europe sees new COVID restrictions [Video]

Europe sees new COVID restrictions

Countries across Europe have announced new restrictions after daily coronavirus cases on the continent passed 150,000.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record [Video]

Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
England restrictions: New measures imposed on half the country [Video]

England restrictions: New measures imposed on half the country

There is growing anger over the economic, social and health costs of curtailing people's freedoms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO