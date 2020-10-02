Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Liverpool should sign Upamecano'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:51s - Published
'Liverpool should sign Upamecano'

'Liverpool should sign Upamecano'

Jamie Carragher assesses Liverpool's centre-back issues and believes that signing one should be the clubs next priority.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal beat Liverpool via penalties again!

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno for repaying his faith after the German's two...
Mid-Day - Published

EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking loss

EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking loss Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool lost their composure after conceding early to Aston Villa as the...
Mid-Day - Published

Liverpool couldn´t keep Brewster for one or two games a year – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has explained the decision to let Rhian Brewster leave Liverpool, saying the club want...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

McManaman_Frank

Frank McManaman @DanThomasESPN Should Liverpool sign Upamecano in the winter transfer window as an immediate replacement for Van Di… https://t.co/ROkZznIxk4 2 days ago

huypham82825068

huy pham RT @goal: Should Liverpool try to sign Dayot Upamecano? 👀 2 days ago

DorreFirin

Dhowre Firin 🇸🇴 @Chris78Williams @RMCsport Liverpool should sign both kabak & upamecano 4 days ago

chrissy1893

Chris.AFC93 @TonyMA91 He seemed unfit when he first joined Liverpool, not at the pace. He should play CB long term, then you wo… https://t.co/XGyOcbi2f3 5 days ago

HitwinPredicts

Hitwin Predicts Jamie Carragher: Liverpool should sign Dayot Upamecano in January https://t.co/kfCNDX0qlY 1 week ago

F365

Football365 Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano have now both been cited as potential Liverpool replacements for Virgil Van D… https://t.co/pNXblwjtzt 1 week ago

deba2040

Debajyoti Nath Liverpool should sign Dayot Upamecano in january , and also replace Firmino with Danny Ings or any other striker . #LFC 1 week ago

Highlightzfooty

HighlightsFootball Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool should sign Upamecano as Van Dijk replacement https://t.co/vpfoLjuC7O 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected [Video]

Klopp on 2-0 Champions League win: Pretty much as difficult as I expected

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds a post-match press conference after histeam beat Midtjylland 2-0 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Klopp: Injured players will need time to recover [Video]

Klopp: Injured players will need time to recover

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his injured players will need time to recover as the clubs injury crisis worsens.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Klopp: Injury crisis like a marriage [Video]

Klopp: Injury crisis like a marriage

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool team must stick together for good and for bad after losing Fabinho to injury in their Champions League win over FC Midtjylland.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published