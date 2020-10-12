Global  
 

Chancellor defends Covid support for Manchester

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the support given to Greater Manchester amid resistance from the region to accept Tier 3 restrictions to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.

Report by Etemadil.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Chancellor warns second national lockdown would cause ‘permanent damage’ [Video]

Chancellor warns second national lockdown would cause ‘permanent damage’

Rishi Sunak has warned a second national lockdown would create “significantdamage” to people’s lives and livelihoods. The Chancellor took a firm stanceagainst a nationwide shutdown, claiming such a move would hit jobs,businesses, and children’s education while also causing “permanent damage” tothe economy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published
Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding [Video]

Sunak: Localised lockdown regions to be given extra funding

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published

Coronavirus updates: US borders with Mexico, Canada to stay closed until Nov. 21; Mississippi reinstates mask mandate; US deaths top 220K

 Stimulus deal by Election Day? Wisconsin judge restores restrictions on bars, restaurants. Mississippi reinstates mask mandate. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe [Video]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3 [Video]

Minister hopeful of agreement with Manchester on Tier 3

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
PM chairs Cabinet meeting [Video]

PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively [Video]

Andy Burnham on Government ultimatum: I am determined to try and respond positively

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has said he's "determined to try and respondpositively and constructively" to the noon deadline for leaders to agree to adeal to move the area into the Very High tier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum [Video]

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 [Video]

Andy Burnham calls for more support for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester [Video]

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced [Video]

Rishi Sunak reaffirms Government's Winter Economy Plan as new restrictions introduced

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed the Government'sobjectives of providing financial support during the next round of Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published