Chancellor defends Covid support for Manchester

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rishi Sunak has warned a second national lockdown would create “significantdamage” to people’s lives and livelihoods. The Chancellor took a firm stanceagainst a nationwide shutdown, claiming such a move would hit jobs,businesses, and children’s education while also causing “permanent damage” tothe economy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced authorities under localised lockdowns will receive half a billion pounds to help with enforcement and compliance of new measures, and contact tracing. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls. Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed. Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says he is still in discussions with theGovernment over the implementation of stricter coronavirus restrictions butsays the region needs more support if they are..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published