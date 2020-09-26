Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Accident closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Accident closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

Accident closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

Accident closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

BREAKING NEWS ON I-435 WHERE TWOSEMIS AND ANOTHER CAR WEREINVOLVED IN A BAD ACCIDENT.THESE ARE LIVE PICTURES FROM 435SOUTHBOUND NEAR 87TH STREETPARKWAY.KANSAS STATE TROOPERS TELL USPEOPLE WERE HURT.THEY ARE NOT SAYING HOW MANY ORHOW BADLY.ARE ON THE SCENE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

1 in custody, toddler safe after pursuit involving stolen car [Video]

1 in custody, toddler safe after pursuit involving stolen car

A 2-year-old boy is safe Thursday after a high-speed chase involving a possible kidnapping suspect ended in Miami County.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:36Published
Crash closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line [Video]

Crash closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

Crash closes all lanes of southbound I-435 at 87th Street on Kansas side of state line

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:56Published
KCPD officer shoots man near Swope Parkway [Video]

KCPD officer shoots man near Swope Parkway

A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer shot a man in the area of East 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:19Published