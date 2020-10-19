UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The UK has found Russian hackers sought to derail the already ill-fated 2020 Olympics.
DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree[NFA] The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter..
UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo OlympicsThe Russian military intelligence service (GRU) carried out cyber attacks onofficials and organisations linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an effort todisrupt the event, the UK Government has said.