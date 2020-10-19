Global  
 

UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published
UK Gov’t: Russian Hackers Planned to Hack the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The UK has found Russian hackers sought to derail the already ill-fated 2020 Olympics.


Russian hackers were planning to attack the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, according to the UK

The UK's statement about the 2020 Olympics hack came the same day the DOJ indicted six Russian...
Business Insider - Published

Tokyo Olympics: Russian hackers targeted Games, UK says

British officials say Russian intelligence took aim at the 2020 Olympics before their postponement.
BBC News - Published

Britain accuses Russia of plotting to sabotage Tokyo Olympics

The British government said there was a 95 per cent chance that the attacks were carried out by...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree [Video]

DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree

[NFA] The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics [Video]

UK exposes Russian cyber attacks against Tokyo Olympics

The Russian military intelligence service (GRU) carried out cyber attacks onofficials and organisations linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an effort todisrupt the event, the UK Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published