The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and the 2017 French elections.
[ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY, JOHN DEMERS] "Today we announce criminal charges against the conspiracy of Russian military intelligence officers who stand accused of conducting the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group." Prosecutors said the defendants were officers in Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and accused them of destructive attacks on Ukraine’s power grid that experts say caused upwards of $1 billion in losses.
[ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY, JOHN DEMERS] "The conspirators designed the malware to spread with devastating and indiscriminate alacrity, bringing down entire networks in seconds and searching for remote computer connections through which to attack additional innocent victims all without hope of recovery or repair." British officials on Monday also condemned the attacks and accused the GRU hackers of attempting to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
The attacks on the Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organizations that cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Moscow after being banned for doping violations.
Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal that comes with a $8.4 billion settlement but stops short of criminally charging its executives or wealthy Sackler family owners. Conway G. Gittens has more.
South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated. Emer McCarthy reports.
Several people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation program is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications. Joe Davies reports.
The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”. The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.
National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on this Khela Ratna and Arjuna awardee, Paralympian Deepa Malik said that para-athletics level of playing has reached international level. "Their (Athletes) abilities are more than their disabilities, if they get the chance to brush up their skills and this is the opportunity which Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju this time through sports policy to push sports into the main stream. 22 events happen in Para-sports, summer Paralympic so our games have increased in every field like in shooting, athletics power lifting. We are creating world records. Our level of playing has reached international level," said Malik.