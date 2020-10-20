Global  
 

What is the future of dining out?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 24:32s - Published
Food and family are often said to be two of India’s biggest obsessions.

For many Indians, sharing a meal with family is one of the most important parts of the day, and no celebration is considered complete without a proper dining sentiment attached to it.

But months of lockdown have harshly affected the country’s food & beverages industry.

Recent reports estimate more than two million job losses, and also indicate that one in four restaurants may never open again.

So, how are palates and platters changing?

Is cloud kitchen the new normal of dining out?

And how will eateries ensure hygiene and safety as customers trickle back to fine dining?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we discuss how the pandemic is affecting the future of dining out in India.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Radhika Khandelwal, chef, owner, Fig & Maple; Abhinav Jindal, founder, CEO, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages LLP; Kainaz Contractor, owner, Bhawan, Rustom's


