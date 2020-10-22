Midmorning With Aundrea - October 22, 2020 (Part 1)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

And with so many American working from home due to the pandemic, many people have begun setting up outside offices in their backyard to maximize space.

(Part 1 of 4) Two bandits of a bank in California won't be facing any jail time and have already been set free!

Family, as allwe we begin this morning with the story of masked bandits who forced their way into a california bank, then led police on a foot pursuit.

The pair won't be facing any prison time.

In fact -- they've already been set free.

Don ford shows us why.

Don ford, "it al started around 7:30 this morning when the un- identified atm customer noticed something odd in the bank."

Two racoons&wanderin g around helping themselves to what ever they wanted&the small chase private client offices were closed and supposed to be as secure as ah&well, bank&.police arrived and called the peninsula humane society& buffy martin tarbox - communications manager peninsula humane society & spca, "our office had to chase them around the bank for about 10 minute because they were just not ready to leave that bank.

Exactly!

//so after 10 minute he was able to safely shoe them out.

That's the end of it."

But how, you may ask, could they enter a secured bank office?...these are not the actual bank racoons but they do illustrate that racoons are highly intelligent, curious and with opposable thumbs on their front hands&are more than capable of learning complex methode to gain entry into buildings& buffy martin tarbox - communications manager peninsula humane society & spca, "th nefarious duo climbed this tree, somehow got into the air ducts and then made their way into the bank because then what happened was they actually fell through the ceiling tiles.

Yes!

Fell through the ceiling into the bank" once inside, they knocked over computer screens&dumped papers on the floor&but it appears their main target was this large box of almond cookies&in red wood city&df kpix 5 millions of americans are now working from home.

Some people have opted to take over a bedroom or the dining room table to set up their home office.

But as nichelle medina explains, others are heading to the backyard.

Miguel blass is getting a new addition in his backyard.

"it has been a lon time coming" nats-drilling miguel has been working from home since march because of the pandemic.

"i'm in here with m entire family.

We're 3 generations in here so it can get kind of you know, rowdy."

He needed more space.

The solution&a backyard office.

"we've seen uh jus a huge explosion in our orders."

Boss homes c-e-o viken ohanesian says his sales are up 35-percent.

There's a growing demand nationwide with so many americans working remotely.

Companies that specialize in tiny homes and she sheds are now shifting to backyard offices.

"this combines small space with the big feel" the homes vary in size and can be customized to include a kitchen and bathroom.

Nats in 23:57 beep, beep the structure is shipped as a do it yourself kit complete with instructions& and can be built in three days.

"here it is, you hav your tiny house with all the walls and windows" miguel hired workers to build his and opted for a basic model, which is 1-hundred and 60 square feet.

The price tag...13- thousand dollars.

An investment to better juggle work and family life.

"when i'm here i'l be at work and they'll know that clear separation.

And then when i'm at home they'll know i'm available for them to assist them on whatever they need."

Nats-more building with the new office nearly nats-more building with the new office nearly complete, miguel looks forward to enjoying his new workspace and short commute across the yard.

Nichelle medina cbs news, los angeles.

If you are considering a backyard office, the need for a building permit depends on where you live, size of the structure and amenities included.

Technology is amazing.

We can do so much now with just a keystroke or an app.

And, as lauren taylor reports, home buyers can tour new listings without ever setting foot inside.

Every time you put me in this, i feel like im in tron brett clarke may look like hes playing a video game here we are in the hunting lodge but, hes actually touring a home.

Yup so i can go over here to fridge it's virtual reality and its this technology that sold the clarke home.

Annie: i didnt really want people in our house walking around, i didnt know where theyd been.

In the midst of a pandemic the clarkes wanted to sell their home, but they didnt exactly want people in it.

"brett: i'm sur there's families out there with that may have underlying conditions and things like that... there's no way we would do it."

So that's when they turned to jeff cohn and his tech driven real estate firm - k-w elite.

Jeff: not every consumer wants to have buyers in their house every single day.

Its this idea that drove k-w elite to partner up with vrly virtual reality technology taking the 3-d techonology we all know... to the next level of 6-d.

Jeff: where they can tour the home much like a video game and be able to fly through the entire house see all the sightlines and everythings interactive.

For example, look at this door, i can open the door go right up to this washer machine and look at all the details, in fact, this dryer says 2 hours and 50 minutes to dry this load of laundry.

Jeff: so they can open doors, they can look under countertops and really make sure before pulling the trigger on their largest investment ever that theyre making the right decision.

The 6-d technology even allows a potential buyer to visualize future changes... maybe different paint or new fixtures.

We figured in the three months we weren't going to see anybody and or be able to have buyers at that time.

Not only did the clarkes find a buyer...it was the technology that sealed the deal.

They were able to take that virtual reality to their families, show them exactly what the house looked like and get their blessing on the home that they were going to buy."

Part family history.

Part cookbook.

