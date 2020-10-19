Judge Strikes Down USDA Rule Change That Would Remove SNAP Benefits for Nearly 700,000
Originally slated to take effect in April, the new rules had already been delayed due to the pandemic.
Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food StampsA federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program.
