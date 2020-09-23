Sweden bans Huawei; Ericsson risks blowback

The British parliament's defence committee said on Thursday it had found clear evidence that telecoms giant Huawei had colluded with the Chinese state and said Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than planned. Megan Revell reports.
Samsung Electronics' third-quarter profit likely jumped 58% to its highest in two years, beating estimates from analysts who pinned the rise on smartphone sales recovery and a rush order of chips from Huawei. Gloria Tso reports.
Hundreds of people participated in an anti-China protest in Canada’s Vancouver over atrocities against Uyghurs. The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Over 500 people participated in the protest raising anti-china slogans. Around seven human rights groups joined hands to express solidarity. Uyghurs are a Muslim minority group in China's northwest Xinjiang province. China has been accused of confining Uyghurs in concentration camps. Uyghurs have also accused Beijing of directing genocide of the community. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Demonstrations condemning Chinese atrocities on ethnic Uyghurs were held in Canadian city Vancouver. Shouting anti-China slogans, protesters carried a march till Chinese embassy. Seven human rights groups expressed solidarity with minority ethnic group. They said that Beijing has been systematically cleansing north-western Xinxiang of its natives. Millions of Uyghurs have been arrested and sent to concentration camps. Left with no parents, children have been picked and admitted to state-run orphanages, where the curriculum is strictly in line Chinese agenda of destroying 'Uyghur ethnicity'. The Turkic speaking minority is going through a humanitarian crisis. China has trampled upon their rights, religious freedom. Historical places of worship, education have been demolished. Residential neighbourhoods have been replaced with Beijing-approved architecture. Excessive restrictions have been imposed on their movement, practice of culture, nature of employment. Brute highhandedness is exercised to change their political, ideological, religious beliefs. The instructions for Uyghurs are simple if they want to live in China, they will have to live Chinese way.
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
