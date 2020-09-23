Global  
 

Sweden bans Huawei; Ericsson risks blowback

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Sweden says it is banning Huawei from its 5G networks.

If Beijing decides to retaliate, that could leave Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson vulnerable.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


