Cathay Pacific to cut 6,000 jobs - report

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways will cut around 6,000 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, and axe regional brand Cathay Dragon to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Ciara Lee reports


Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests [Video]

Hand signals only: The language of Thai protests

Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days to co-ordinate among crowds of thousands of people at demonstrations that have swollen in defiance of a government ban and despite the arrest of many protest leaders. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published
Impossible Foods launches in Asian grocery stores [Video]

Impossible Foods launches in Asian grocery stores

Impossible Foods' faux beef burgers will be sold in grocery stores in Hong Kong and Singapore starting Tuesday, the company said as it vies to bolster its presence in Asia and before entering the potentially lucrative mainland China market. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' reappears after 14 months stuck in China

 A Hong Kong protester nicknamed "Grandma Wong" who disappeared more than a year ago has resurfaced in the city, saying Chinese authorities had detained her on..
New Zealand Herald

Grandma Wong: Hong Kong protester who disappeared says she was held in mainland China for months

 A well-known Hong Kong protester who earned the moniker of “Grandma Wong” has made her first public appearance in 14 months after vanishing in around August..
WorldNews

Chinese forces prepare for possible military invasion of Taiwan

 Beijing: The presence of the People’s Liberation Army is increasing in China’s southeast coast as it prepares for a possible military invasion of Taiwan,..
WorldNews

China's military beefs up coastal forces as it prepares for possible invasion of Taiwan

 Missile bases have been upgraded and equipped with the most advanced hypersonic missile the DF-17, according to one military source, reports Minnie Chan of the..
New Zealand Herald

Cathay Pacific to cut 6,000 jobs: Report

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will cut around 6,000 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, and axe...
IndiaTimes - Published


