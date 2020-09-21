Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown
Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown
Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area.
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 540 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 17 – the equivalent of 187.8 per100,000 people. Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England, thoughit is down from 213.2 in the seven days to September 10.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the support given to Greater Manchester amid resistance from the region to accept Tier 3 restrictions to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says he is hopeful the government will secure a deal with local leaders in Greater Manchester on implementing Tier 3 restrictions, warning that the region will run out of ICU capacity in early November.
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions.
