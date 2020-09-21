Global  
 

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown

Bolton residents express fears over tier 3 lockdown

Residents in Bolton have expressed fears their region could be forced into tier 3 lockdown as the Government and local leaders in Greater Manchester fail to agree on how to tackle the rising number of covid-19 cases in the area.

