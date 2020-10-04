Global  
 

104-year-old to walk marathon for charity

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
104-year-old to walk marathon for charity

104-year-old to walk marathon for charity

A 104-year-old woman who is looking to give veteran fundraiser Captain Sir TomMoore a run for his money by walking a marathon for charity is “verycompetitive,” her granddaughter has said.

Ruth Saunders, from Newbury,Reading, originally set out to walk 104 laps of her block to match her age, adistance of about 21 miles, but decided to extend her goal to a full marathon(26.2 miles) after encouragement from her family.


