PM Modi addresses nation, says 'lockdown is over but Covid-19 is still around'|Oneindia News

In his seventh address to the Nation today since he announced the country-wide lockdown in March, PM Modi cautioned against any negligence in measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that people should not forget that the lockdown may be over but the virus is still around.

He said Till the time we do not get the vaccine, even a little irresponsibility can harm us and all those around us.

