PM Modi addresses nation, says 'lockdown is over but Covid-19 is still around'|Oneindia News

In his seventh address to the Nation today since he announced the country-wide lockdown in March, PM Modi cautioned against any negligence in measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that people should not forget that the lockdown may be over but the virus is still around.

He said Till the time we do not get the vaccine, even a little irresponsibility can harm us and all those around us.

Chirag Paswan today said his Lok Janshakti Party will support PM Narendra Modi's development agenda in the Bihar polls and that his aim is to defeat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said today that he is not afraid of resigning, after his government moved a resolution in the state assembly against the contentious farm laws enacted by the centre.

Congress's Kamal Nath refused to apologise today for his Item remark targeting the BJP's Imarti Devi even after the disapproval of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

