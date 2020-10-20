Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Political Body Language
Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 12:30s - Published
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro breaks down the intentional (and unintentional) non-verbals displayed by politicians.
Why do some politicians point with their entire hand?
What does it mean when politicians wave to a large crowd?
How do Donald Trump and Joe Biden's non-verbals compare to each other?
Check out Joe's book "The Dictionary of Body Language" https://www.jnforensics.com/ Books By Joe Navarro: https://www.jnforensics.com/books Joe Navarro Body Language Academy: https://jnbodylanguageacademy.com