Former FBI Agent Breaks Down Political Body Language

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 12:30s - Published
Former FBI agent and body language expert Joe Navarro breaks down the intentional (and unintentional) non-verbals displayed by politicians.

Why do some politicians point with their entire hand?

What does it mean when politicians wave to a large crowd?

How do Donald Trump and Joe Biden's non-verbals compare to each other?

